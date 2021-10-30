William Patrick Wood
LINDEN — William Patrick Wood, 88, of Hughes Springs, Texas passed away on October 27, 2021 at a local nursing home. Mr. Wood was born February 10, 1933 in Caldwell County, Kentucky to Alva and Tessie Wood. William served his country proudly in the United States Army.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, whom he married on May 3, 1958, Shirley Wood; five children, Patrick Wood (Shawn), Daniel Wood (Marsha), Connie Smith (Joe), Timothy Wood (Tina), Lisa O’Dell (David); two sisters, Wanda Goodwin and Eula Allen; grandchildren, Sandy Lanier (J.C.), Danielle McRoberts (Ryan), Morgan Nelson, Christopher Wood (Christina), Mallorie Hartman, Colton Lust (Andi), Josh Wood, Jonathon Beers (Katy), Jessica Eitel (Lance), Joanna Clay (Calyn), Julia Tippit (Nathan), Celeste O’Dell, Scott O’Dell and Ian O’Dell, and 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way, along with many other loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Tessie Wood; two brothers, Sabathiel Pascal Wood and Alva Clyde Wood, Jr. and one grandson, Liam O’Dell.
There will be a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the Linden Church of Christ with Billy Hunt officiating.
