William Pink Holt “Shorty”
LONGVIEW — William Pink Holt “Shorty”, 85, of Longview, TX, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. He was born in Vera, Texas on September 2, 1935, to Lawton Holt and Dessie Nichols Cox.
He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Hal Cox; wife, Cheryl Holt; mother and father-in-law, Clarence and Marie McMullen; brother, Donald Holt; sister, Wanda Mauzy; children, Dessie Holt, Bobby Dan Holt and Cindy Osborn; brother-in-law, Clarence Sypert; daughter-in-law, Leanne East.
Shorty is survived by brother, Ben Holt; sister, Narcie Sypert; brother-in-law and wife, Don and Brenda McMullen; children and their spouses; Kimberly and Greg Ellisor, Kelli and Darryl Stanford, Kyle and Jessica Holt, Justin and Tina Holt, Marsha and Chris Wade, Paula and Jimmy Hatley, Bob and Tracy East, Bill East, Cara and Dan DeMarco; daughter-in-law, Janie Holt. He is also survived by eighteen grandchildren, Lainey, Aidan, Gracie, Connor, Michael, Jeremy, Jocelyn, Bobbie Lynn, J.W., Amanda, Lauren, Ben, Alicia, Michael, Jason, Crystal, Susan and Elliot. He also had several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He attended Hallsville High School and served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1960. He spent most of his years in the workforce with Shell Pipeline until he retired in 2000.
Shorty loved taking care of and being with people. While visiting with his people, he loved to share stories of his past with extreme detail and great accuracy. He enjoyed attending the sporting events of his grandchildren, going to estate sales, visiting family in West Texas and his trip to Australia. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. The visitation and service will be held at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to LifeCare Hospice, 911 W Loop 281 Suite 204, Longview, TX 75604.
