William Ray “Bill” Glass
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services for William Ray “Bill” Glass, 80, of Daingerfield will be held at 11 AM Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Chapel of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield with Rev. Dan Gilliam officiating. Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery in Atlanta. The family will have a time of visitation from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the funeral home. Mr. Glass was born on January 19, 1943 in Atlanta and passed away on Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 in a Longview hospital. After graduating from high school, Mr. Glass went on to receive a bachelors degree from the University of North Texas. He began what would be a very successful career in banking and worked at several banks before retiring as President of the National Bank of Daingerfield what today is Texas Heritage National Bank. He enjoyed many things in life including golf, hunting, meeting his friends for “lunch bunch” at Mugshots on Thursday’s and playing cards with his “poker group”. He was a longtime faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Daingerfield. Mr. Glass was preceded by his parents, Raymond and Ruby Glass and his loving wife of 50 years, Gayle Glass. He is survived by his daughter, Katie Ward of Bryan; grandchildren, Emma Ward of Arlington, Jonah Ward of Bryan, Joshua Ward of Bryan; brothers-in-law, Robert Turpin of Georgetown, Guy Miles of Las Vegas, NV; and dear friend, Becky Edwards of Daingerfield. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
