William Scott Campbell
LONGVIEW — Scott Campbell, born December 15, 1946, Hot Springs, AR to Robert Campbell and Hazel LaRue, passed away March 4,2022 in Longview, TX at age 75.
During his lifetime he drove a truck, wrecker, and ambulances; managed hotels/motels; restaurants/kitchens; and was a bouncer. He was a biker and proud of it.
A member of Mobberly Baptist and the B.A.S.I.C. Connect Group he looked forward to Sundays.
He was a huge cut-up & flirt and was doing just that with the nurses almost to the end.
Once you met him you did not forget him.
Scott is survived by wife, Rebecca Allen Campbell; children, Scott Campbell (Ali) of Lewisville, Chasity Campbell of Gilmer, Heather Green of Tulsa; grandchildren, Zack Wilkerson of Benton, AR; Ashlye Wilkerson and Chris Campbell of Gilmer, Dalton Pinnick and Marrion Mobley of Longview; sisters, Bobbie Earl and Sharon Godfrey of Shreveport, Ann Whatley of Trout, LA; stepmom, Pearl Campbell of Hot Springs, AR; fur-baby, Baby Girl; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Scott is preceded in death by his parents; stepdad, Everett Campbell; sisters, Deborah Dibble, Chrissy Stryker Goswick; granddaughter, Reina Lee Starr; fur-babies, Sheba and Smokey.
Services will be in The Crossing at Mobberly Baptist Church on April 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter or rescue.
