William Sperry Wier

Bill is survived by his wife, Shari; his three sons, Keith and his wife, Amanda, of Frisco, Tx, Kevin and his wife, Mary Jane, of Austin, Tx, and Kelly and his wife, Christina, of Powder Springs, Ga; his three brothers, Ron of Fort Lauderdale, Fl, Phil and his wife, Lois, of Austin Tx, and Steve and his wife, Debra, of Cedar Creek, Tx; his six grandchildren, Brittany Wier Richardson, Harrison Wier, Sara Wier Kennedy, Jessica Wier, Jason Wier, and Anna Kate Wier; one great-grandson, Jackson Newton; many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
Bill started his college education at Purdue University and completed his degree at LeTourneau University, in Longview, Texas. While in Longview, at a dinner party arranged by her parents for LeTourneau students, Bill met his future wife, Shari.
Bill and Shari made their home in Longview and became founding members of Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church. They raised their three sons in Longview. Bill served as an assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America Troop 225, assisting the long-serving and honored Scoutmaster, Dan Hill. Bill served as a deacon to Saint Andrew. He also served as a little league baseball coach and ensured that all the boys on his team had equal playing time. Fairness was one of his bedrock principles.
Bill was an engineer and entrepreneur and ran several electrical contracting businesses, including one that expanded from Longview to serving the Dallas area and southern Oklahoma. The family moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1987 and Bill retired as an engineer with Broward County in 2004. After retirement, Bill and Shari moved to Brenham, Texas where he built their dream home.
Bill had a passion for woodworking; he made a wooden baby cradle to celebrate the birth of one of his granddaughters that his sons considered a work of art. Bill loved the peaceful countryside, bluebonnets and many deer that frequented their property in Brenham. While there, Bill was active in the Washington County Democratic Party, was a Democratic Party precinct chair and a former President of the Democratic Club. He was also active in the Brenham Presbyterian church and served in the men’s group there. Bill was a big personality, and he is missed by his family, dearly.
A memorial service is pending due to Coronavirus restrictions. Any donations may be made to Bill and Shari’s church, Brenham Presbyterian Church, Brenham, Texas. https://www.brenhampresbyterian.org/give
