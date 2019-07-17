William Steven Swanzy
William Steven Swanzy, 65, of Longview passed away, Monday, July 15, 2019 in a Longview hospital. He was born June 27, 1954 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late William and Sarah Lanham Swanzy. He moved to Longview in 1979 from Austin and married Christine Denise McClimans. He worked for Gorman McCracken Volkswagen Mazda as a master mechanic from 1979 until 2008. He enjoyed fishing, music, sci-fi movies, and he loved his family.
Besides his parents, Mr. Swanzy was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Patmor of Center.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Christine Swanzy of Longview; a son and daughter, Justin Davis Swanzy and Sara Ellen Swanzy of both of Longview; two grandchildren, Devin Brown and William James Swanzy, both of Longview; a niece, Tracy Sherrod of San Antonio; a nephew, James Patmore of Memphis, Tennessee; and a cousin, Jack Kenneth Swanzy of Kilgore.
Memorials may be made to the American Liver Association at www.liverfoundation.org
Arrangements are under direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.