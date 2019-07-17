William Steven Swanzy

Besides his parents, Mr. Swanzy was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Patmor of Center.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Christine Swanzy of Longview; a son and daughter, Justin Davis Swanzy and Sara Ellen Swanzy of both of Longview; two grandchildren, Devin Brown and William James Swanzy, both of Longview; a niece, Tracy Sherrod of San Antonio; a nephew, James Patmore of Memphis, Tennessee; and a cousin, Jack Kenneth Swanzy of Kilgore.
Memorials may be made to the American Liver Association at www.liverfoundation.org
Arrangements are under direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.
