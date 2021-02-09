William Walter Klein
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for William W. (Bill) Klein, 88, of Kilgore, TX will be held on February 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Longview Texas. Public viewing will be held on February 11, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rosewood Park. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed during this time.
Mr. Klein died Friday, February 5, 2021 in Hallsville, TX. He was born on May 28, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York to William P. and Lottie Belz Klein. Mr. Klein served in the military during the Korean Conflict. He enlisted in the Navy Reserve and then was drafted into the Army. He led a group that kept the sky- sweeping radar gun control systems operational, based out of Fort Worth, TX. He attended college on Long Island, NY and earned a B.S. in Engineering. He worked for Sperry Gyroscope Co. in NY and M. W. Kellogg Engineering Co. in Houston, TX. He also owned his own consulting business. He traveled all over the world for business and pleasure. He and Joan were very active in the Longview VFW Post 4002. He also loved golf, photography, and dancing.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lillian Klein, sister Florence Klein and brother Robert Klein.
Survivors include special love, Joan Boswell of Kilgore and her family, daughter and son-in-law Susan and Joe Whitfield of Hallsville, son and daughter-in-law Mark and Rosemary Klein, three grandsons and one great granddaughter, all of Alabama. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew and their families all of Long Island, NY as well as other family and friends.
We would like to thank Heartsway Hospice for their care and support during this time.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no regular visitations are allowed. A celebration of his life will be held at the VFW 4002 at a later date.
