William Warren ‘Bill’ Gignilliat
LONGVIEW — The memorial service for William Warren ‘Bill’ Gignilliat will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Saturday, June 19, 2021, 11:00 AM, the Reverend Bill Carroll and the Reverend Jennene Laurinec officiating. Mr. Gignilliat passed away during quarantine on April 14, 2020 at the age of 95 after a long illness. Bill was born on August 19, 1924 to Dr. George Warren and Annie Moore Gignilliat in Birmingham, Alabama. After brief stays in New York City and then in South Carolina the family settled in Macon, Georgia in 1930 where Dr. Gignilliat, a Shakespearean scholar, was the beloved chairman of the English Department at Wesleyan College. Bill attended Alexander IV Grammar School and Lanier High School in Macon and graduated from Darlington School, Rome, GA in 1942.
Bill volunteered for the US Army and served as a member of the 99th Infantry Division. He was taken as a German POW in the Battle of the Bulge. Bill committed his experience in a booklet for his family and friends and his tale was featured on the KLTV segment ‘Proud of East Texas’ with Joan Hallmark.
After the war, he graduated from Clemson College (now University) with a Bachelor of Science degree and received his Masters of Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin. Having joined the Tennessee Eastman Company, a Division of Eastman Kodak, in 1949, Bill and his bride, Sara ‘Sally’ Ellis Gignilliat, moved to Longview in 1951 when Bill was transferred to the new Texas Eastman plant. After serving as the Assistant to the plant manager for 5 years, in 1960 Bill was appointed as the head of the Polypropylene Department continuing in that role as it evolved into the Polypropylene Division until his retirement in 1986.
An enthusiastic supporter of the local Boy Scouts of America, Bill served as the Vice District Chairman and as a Troop Explorer Adviser.
Bill joined the Longview Lions Club in 1953 and enjoyed being an active member. Bill loved a good spreadsheet more than most people and put that skill to work as the treasurer for the Lions for over 11 years.
After his wife, Sally, passed away, Bill married Jewel Baldwin in 1982 and they enjoyed almost 25 years together. They traveled the world, often on cruises, and were joined by friends and family. They spent their summers and fall in the North East Georgia mountains at Lake Burton, a place very special to them and all of their extended family. Their three grandchildren adored them and were rewarded with unwavering support in every activity in which the children were involved.
Bill is survived by daughters, Elise Gignilliat Hill & her husband, Jerry; Marilyn Baldwin Lewis & her husband, Mike; and son, Tom Gignilliat all of Longview. Granddaughters Joanna Fruia of Pearland, TX; Jordan Lewis Bell & her husband, Davis of Colleyville, TX; grandson Winn Lewis & wife, Kimberly of Austin, TX; great-grandson and namesake, William Bell and great-granddaughter, Georgia Bell. Bill had many cousins that he grew up close to and maintained those ties throughout his life. He was preceded in death by wives, Sally Ellis Gignilliat and Jewel Baldwin Gignilliat, his brother, John Gignilliat, of Decatur, GA, his parents, Annie and Warren Gignilliat, of Macon, GA. and his lifelong best friend, Dr. Ed Burke of Bristol, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lions Club International, Trinity Episcopal Church, or to the charity of your choice.
