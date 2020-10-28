Willie B. McCoy

Willie graduated from Daingerfield High School in 1952. He married Margie Briggs McCoy on August 9, 1958. He was a retired di-setter from Lone Star Steel and millwright from Morton Thiokol. He was a 60 plus year Master Mason and retired after 12 years as Constable for Morris County. He loved his family and “piddling outside”, as he called it. Willie loved working with his hands, building, tinkering, and being an all around handyman and do it yourselfer.
Willie was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years; his parents; brothers and sisters. He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his children, Bill and wife, Kay, Belinda McCoy McLaughlin, Michael J. and wife, Amy, and Kerry B. McCoy and wife Kim. He is also survived by his grandchildren, David, Adam, Holly, Joseph, and Dakota; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Scottish Rites Children’s Hospital, 2222 Welborn St, Dallas, Texas 75219 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Services for Mr. McCoy will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at South Union Baptist Church with Bro. Chad Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Clark Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. McCoy was born May 10, 1934 and passed away October 25, 2020.
