Willie Fred Johnson
DIANA — Willie Fred “Chico,” was born in Harleton, TX, July 18, 1940. He was one of five children born to Ora Asa Johnson, Sr. and Nettie Lee Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Ora Asa Johnson, Jr.
He attended elementary school at Friendly Junior High School in Harleton, and graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School (1958) in Marshall, TX. He received his Bachelors of Arts degree from Wiley College, Marshall, Texas, and his Masters of Education (1976) from East Texas State University, Commerce, TX.
Willie Fred was a dedicated coach, teacher, and administrator during his forty-one years at Harleton ISD. In addition to coaching and teaching he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. He participated in several amateur and charity events around the area. He especially enjoyed going back to Wiley to play in the Founder’s Day Tournament.
He received several honors, awards, and plaques. To name a few: Texas High School Coaches Association, “All Star Game”, 1977; “Unsung Hero” Harrison County Historical Museum, 2005; Outstanding Leadership and Service to the Layman Ministry - East Mt. Olive District Association Service Award, 2015; T.L. George Layman Service Award, (EMOA) 2018; Longview Basketball Officials Association Hall of Honor in recognition of services to the East Texas Basketball Community, 2020. He was also an official for the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) where he called basketball games at Prairie View, Grambling, Texas Southern, and Jackson State, State Universities.
On August 22, 1964, he married Jean Elbert Crowe Johnson. To this union three children were born.
He lives on through his devoted wife, Jean Elbert Crowe Johnson of Diana, TX; three children, Angela Johnson Shaw (David) of New Britain, CT, Dr. Willie Fred Johnson, Jr. (Denora) of Dallas, TX, and Alethea Gayle Johnson, Longview, TX; sisters, Reva Nell Johnson (Lorenzo) of Houston, TX, and Helen Stevenson of Austin, TX; brother, James Johnson (Eloise) of Longview, TX; sister-in-law, Larnell Johnson; brother-in-law, Larry Crowe (Kenetta); six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00, noon, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at New Diana High School Auditorium. Internment will follow at Rosewood Park Cemetery, Longview, TX. Public viewing will be held 1-6 PM, Friday, July 14, 2023. Family hour will be 6-8 PM, at Stanmore Funeral Home.
