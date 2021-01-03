Willie Gene Landrum
ORE CITY — Blue Bell lost a loyal customer on December the 2nd, two thousand and twenty. Willie Gene Landrum passed peacefully at his home in Ore City, Texas at the age of 61 after battling a terminal illness.Willie was born on February 25th, 1959, in Overton, TX to Jim and Margarette Annette Landrum. He owned and operated his own business for more than 30 years and served in the U. S. Navy reserves for 8 years.
Willie was preceded in earthly death, three years prior, by his lovely wife, Katie Ferguson Landrum. They raised one son, Justin Landrum, of Longview, Tx. Due to multiple, “anonymous” Father’s Day cards, which his son, Justin, mailed out, each June, Katie (his wife) suspected there were other offspring but that has never been verified.
He is survived by the one confirmed, aforementioned child. His “favorite” child, Justin Landrum, Justin’s husband, Nathaniel Burgess, who dearly loved Willie; and his beloved dog, Itsy. It could be said, Justin also gave Willie one grand dog: Amun “Ra’” Landrum-Burgess. Willie often remarked that Justin was “Just like him” (a confirmed haunting statement by Justin).
Willie is also preceded in his earthly death by his father, Jimmie Clyde Landrum. Willie has five sisters and one sister who has preceded him in death: Deborah Landrum. Living sibling sisters include Rebecca, the eldest of the five, Lisa of Florida, Melissa, the Hunter/Nurse/Professor, Sabrina the hunter/missionary and Tammy…the…Tammy (only family understand). The sisters dearly loved Willie; spoke often and as one family photo proved, all preferred Clairol blonde in a box #47 (per Justin). They inherited their abundance of beauty and sense of humor from their surviving mother, Margarette Annette Landrum Skidmore Payne. Willie is survived by three brothers, Jimmie, Lloyd and Scott Landrum. He has multiple nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved and previously taught AWANAS. He was loved by many and will remain forever in their hearts.
Willie had a passion for nautical life, family and friends. He had a kind and compassionate spirit, abundant quick wit and an infectious smile. Growing up and unto his death, he was known as a “picker” as he enjoyed picking on his many siblings and Mother in order to evoke a smile. One of Justin’s fondest memories of his father, includes hearing Willies mother-in-law, Irene “Susie” Ferguson call him “Chicken legs” due to his unusually petite ankles which resulted from surviving chicken pox as a child.
A ceremony was held on December 5th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Union Grove Cemetery in Gladewater, Texas where close family and friends joined to celebrate the life of their father, son, brother, and friend, Wille Gene Landrum.
