Willie Gene Whitaker

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.