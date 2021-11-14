Willie Gregg Yarbrough
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Willie Gregg Yarbrough, 79, of Longview, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Longview. He was born February 1, 1942, in Waco, Texas to parents John Wesley Yarbrough, Sr. and Audrey (Johnson) Yarbrough.
A graduate of Waco High School, Gregg moved to Longview in 1968. He worked as an electrical assembler for 15 years at R.G. LeTourneau, Inc. Gregg and his wife, Betty, were members of Reel Road Church of Christ. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and bird watching, and he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Mr. Yarbrough was preceded in death by his parents; brother, J.W. “Wesley” Yarbrough, Jr.; and sisters, Barbara Pankonien and Saundra Strattan.
Gregg is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty (Wisdom) Yarbrough; children, Rachel R. (Yarbrough) Hurst and Brian Wesley Yarbrough; brother, Kenneth Boyd Yarbrough; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Yarbrough’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation. Gregg battled epilepsy issues his whole life, and he never complained.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
