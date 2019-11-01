Willie James Little

Willie was born on June 2, 1947, in Brownfield, Texas, to Willie James and Betty Joe Little. When Willie was five years old, his family moved to Judson where he was a member of the last graduating class from Judson High School in 1965. Throughout his life, Willie was esteemed as a man of great integrity working as an engineer in the manufacturing industry. He started his career at Brown & Root in Houston, and came back to Longview in 1969 to begin working at Lone Star Steel. His employment throughout the years also included Morton Thiokol Inc., and Stansteel Corporation. Willie’s career finished strong where he started at Lone Star Steel, which is now US Steel. He was respected for not only his proficiency, attention to detail, and trouble shooting but also his strong work ethic.
Upon his return to Longview in 1969, he met the love of his life, Linda Kay (Sewell) Little, and they married in 1972 giving them 50 years together. Willie and Kay went on to have three children, Jeff, Jennifer, and Janna.
In addition to being a dedicated husband and father, Willie also loved hunting and fishing, coaching youth sports, working in his yard and around the house, and most of all reading God’s word. Throughout his adult life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared frequently with those who surrounded him. Willie never met a stranger and during conversations he would always manage to bring the discussion back to Lord. His desire was to see people “win” in life and learn of the hope that is inside them through a real relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.
After retiring in 2009, Willie spent his time visiting his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed attending ballgames and school events to watch his grandkids. Willie’s children would often hear him say, “Remember who you represent on this earth because when you die, the only thing, of value, that you will leave behind is your kids and your reputation.”
Willie is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronnie. He is survived by his wife, Kay Little; his three children, Jeff and Brandy Little of Keller, TX, Ben and Jennifer Dyess of Diana, TX, Erick and Janna Garcia of Keller, TX; and his eleven grandchildren, Elijah, Luke, Matthew, Hannah, Caleb, Gabriel, Boaz, Lauren, Laney, Isaac, and Abigail.
The family will receive visitors Friday, November 1st from 6-8PM at Welch Funeral Home in Longview, TX. A funeral service, honoring Willie’s dedicated life, will be held at Grace Creek Church in Longview on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00AM, with Rev. Jeff Little and Rev. Jim Laffoon officiating. A private family interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Pittsburg,TX.
Willie’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers for the funeral service. Tony Johnson, James Mathis, Billy McNeil, Gary Pollen, Jessie Vestal, and Ernie Williams will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The Little family extends their sincere gratitude for excellent care of Willie throughout the years, to Dr. Rick Earnest, Dr. Rama Nayini, and Dr. Shobha Shakamuri.
In lieu of flowers, please make your contributions to Grace Creek Church, Longview, TX, where Willie attended.
