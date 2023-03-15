Willie Lee Thomas
SAN ANTONIO — Willie Lee Thomas age 69 of San Antonio, TX passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Willie was a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. His hobbies included being a Master Gardener, a world traveler, a prolific fisherman, an ardent player of cards and dominoes, listening to music, and of course following his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Willie was known for his consistency, stability and his unwavering commitment to his family. He was an accomplished man in his career, but his greatest joy were his grandchildren. Throughout his lifetime, Willie was a role model that inspired others to do and be the best they could. His intelligence and no-nonsense demeanor had a profound and lasting effect on those who met him.
He was born in Hallsville, Harrison County, TX on September 29, 1953 to Hermit Thomas and Gertie Willis. He was the youngest of nine children with two surviving siblings, Paul Thomas and sister, Nadine Bowen. Willie is predeceased by his mother, father and 6 siblings.
Willie attended Hallsville High School, UT in Arlington, and UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry. Willie had a long career, first at UPS, and then served 20 years as Human Resources Director at USAA. During his retirement he went on to substitute for many years at HISD, SWISD, where he mentored countless students with a true passion for serving his community.
Willie married the love of his life, Mary, on December 24, 1980. He is survived by his children, Rene Arispe, Kelly Riojas (Will Hernden/partner), Monica West and Kevin Thomas; grandchildren, Sofia West, Abigail West, and Ian Riojas.
A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Saturday, March 18th at 4:00 p.m. at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home 6321 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX 78238.
Following the Memorial Service, the Thomas family will be receiving friends and relatives at Braun Station West Clubhouse, 8630 Tezel Rd San Antonio, TX 78254.
In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Gift can be made to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org.
