Willie Mae “MawMaw” Mobbs
SAN ANGELO — Mrs. Willie Mae Mobbs went home to be with our Lord and Savior and many loved ones on December 24, 2021, in San Angelo, Tx surrounded by her family. Willie was born on July 1, 1940, in Shaw Arkansas to parents Lee and Etta Day. After high school, she met and married Jimmy Mobbs in 1960 and soon started their family. Mawmaw was the most caring and loving lady. She was the life of the party and always had a smile on her face. She loved and cherished every moment spent with family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren had a very special place in her heart. She will be missed dearly.
Willie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years, Jimmy Mobbs, daughters Charlotte Hapner, Sandra Cervantes, son Terry Mobbs and great- grandson William Hapner.
Mrs. Mobbs is survived by brother Thomas Day and wife Barbara, very special niece Kathy Thompson, daughter in law Laurie, granddaughter Rebecca and husband Wes Monington, and children Ashlyn, Brianna and Miguel, Granddaughter Veronica and husband Miguel Ibarra and children Adrianna, Lilianna, Madilynn and Abigail, grandson Jimmy Trejo and wife Camille and children Charlee and Jessiah, and grandson Jameson Hapner and girlfriend Amillia.
Visitation will be on Wednesday December 29, 2021 from 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. Services for Willie Mae Mobbs will be held at Rader Funeral Home on Thursday December 30,2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery Mobbs, Darren Freeman, Steve Day, Jimmy Trejo, Jameson Hapner and Miguel Rodriguez. Flowers may be sent to Rader Funeral Home.
