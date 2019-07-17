Willis Ed Williams III
Willis Ed Williams III
WHITE OAK — A Life Celebration for Willis Ed Williams, III, of White Oak, Texas will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Longview Baptist Temple Auditorium. The family will receive friends for a Life Celebration visitation on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5 to 7:00 p.m. in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Mr. Williams was born January 22, 1962 in Mountain View, California and entered Heaven July 12, 2019 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary may be found online at www.cammackfamily.com

