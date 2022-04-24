Willis M. Suttle
HALLSVILLE — Willis M. Suttle, 94, of Hallsville Texas passed away on April 23, 2022. Born March 29, 1928 in Levelland, TX to James and Mary Elizabeth.
Darlene Base Suttle survives Willis. She and her three daughters Shirley Lahti, Kathy Bradshaw, and Deborah Coleman tenderly and lovingly cared for Willis until his final breath. He enjoyed visiting with their seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Willis is preceded in death by his first wife, Myra Yarborough, who he married in 1949. Myra passed away in 1998. Willis and Myra had two children Teddy Dewayne and Myra Lynn Smith. Teddy has two children and three grandchildren, Myra has three children and five grandchildren.
Proceeded in death were his parents, John D. Suttle, brother, and Robbie Coker, sister.
Willis was Honorably Discharged from the Army in 1947.
Willis worked at LeTourneau for 20 years followed by owning and operating a dairy farm, raised berries and vegetables and owned Suttle Sharpening Service.
He was a member of the Pine Forest Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge of Hallsville.
Services will be held at Pine Forest Baptist Church, Hallsville, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, visitation at 10:00 a.m. and services at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Ottis Jarrell pastor of Pine Forest and Rev. Brian Brooks of First United Methodist of Hallsville.
Burial will be at Blair Cemetery, Timpson, TX.
Thank you to HeartsWay Hospice for their love and care.
