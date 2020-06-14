Willodean Powdrill passed away on June 10, 2020 in Conroe, TX. Willodean was born to C.E. and Flora Mae Howell in Fort Cobb, OK on July 29, 1930. She married Thomas F. Powdrill on May 14, 1949 in Kilgore, TX. Though they lived in Houston, Pittsburgh and Belgium throughout their marriage, Kilgore was always their home.
Willodean was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, and friend to all. She was also a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Kilgore. She had a strong love for Texas A&M University and the Houston Astros. She was the ultimate hostess; her home in Kilgore was the gathering place for many family holidays and parties.
Willodean is survived by her three children, son, Dr. Thomas F. Powdrill, Jr. and wife Elaine of College Station, TX; daughter, Terry Pullen of Montgomery, TX; daughter Lisa Palma and Stan Pyatt of Riviera Beach, FL; her sister Linda Sparks and husband Eddie; 9 grandchildren, Brad Busselman, Daniel Powdrill, Jason Pullen, Melissa Carrizo, Jennifer Harughty, Emily Ramos, Jessica Munselle, Lauren Crisan and David Powdrill; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas Powdrill, sisters Lel Arnold, Lola Hill, Pauline Jones, and her great-grandson Samuel
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.