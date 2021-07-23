Wilma Jean Farr
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Wilma Jean Farr (Sam) passed away on July 17, 2021 in her home in Longview, TX at the age of 86. Jean was born October 1, 1934 in Claremore, OK to parents Caesar W. Sam Sr. and Osa Bernice Sam (Allen). She was mother to seven children, grandmother to twelve grandchildren, and great-grandmother to an even greater abundance of great-grandchildren.
Jean’s faith in Jesus Christ was the bedrock of her life. Her faith in God was demonstrated in every aspect of her life, and her love for God and others was obvious to all who came in contact with her. There was always kindness in her eyes, caring in her smile, and ever-present kind words on her lips. Her greatest desire was to live every area of life in a way that was pleasing to her Lord. She accomplished this goal with resounding success. Jean personified the current-day “Proverbs 31 Woman”, and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren truly call her “Blessed”.
Jean is survived by her husband Charles Farr Sr., and her children Rodney Paasch, Bill Loomis, Sharon Bolton, Dorothy West, and Charles Farr Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Caesar Sam Jr. and Bob Sam, and children Daniel Paasch and Elizabeth Arnold.
A viewing and visitation will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview, TX on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 24, 2021. For those unable to attend the Friday evening viewing and visitation, a brief viewing will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2021 immediately before the funeral service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
