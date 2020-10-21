Wilma Jeanette “Jean” Adams

Ms. Adams was a retired accountant and longtime member of the Church of Christ. After retirement, she volunteered at Longview Regional Medical Center for 30 years and the Longview Cancer Center for 18 years. In 2013, she was awarded the Healthcare Volunteer of the Year from the Longview Chamber of Commerce. She also participated as a member of the Citizens Fire Academy and regularly enjoyed visiting many of the Longview Fire Stations. Ms. Adams is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Ky Adams of Houston, Texas; her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Richard Longoria of Austin, Texas; her son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Kim Adams of Dallas, Texas; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted E. Adams; second husband, Clarence W. Norton; and four brothers and a sister.
Entombment will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview, Texas. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., immediately preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Volunteer Program at the Longview Cancer Center, 1300 North 4th St., Longview, Texas 75601 or Longview Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 14000, Longview, Texas 75607-4000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.