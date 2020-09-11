Wilma Johnson

Born in 1935 in Jacksonville, Florida, to Maude Furman, on September 27th.. Wilma was one of four sisters, Pat, Jerry, Toby and Sharlene. She married her late husband Dean E. Rice, (Husband) and raised 3 children, Larry Rice, (Son) Ladeena Smith, (Daughter) Tamara Olivares, (Daughter).
Wilma and Dean raised their beautiful family in Sacramento, California throughout the 60’s 70’s and 80’s. In the early 90’s she decided to relocate to Texas in order to be closer to her sister for the later part of her life. Wilma fell in love with the small town of Harleton, TX where she consider her home. The majority of her family soon followed and created a life in Harleton. Wilma was the matriarch of her family. She happily helped raise her 4 grandchildren in a safe loving Christian environment. Wilma was a devout Christian and a longtime member of Longview Seventh Day-Adventist Church. She spent most of her profession as a bookkeeper for her late husband’s business and finished her career as a bookkeeper for a prominent business owner in Longview TX. Nothing brought her more joy than to be surrounded by her family, and there was never a dull moment during any family get together. She was deeply loved and will be missed.
“She will go out in joy and be lead forth in peace; the mountain and hills will burst into song before her, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands” Isaiah 55:12
She will be laid to rest on Friday the 11th of September in Jefferson TX at 11am.
