Wilma Nell Shaver
HALLSVILLE — Wilma Nell Shaver was born on December 23, 1946 in Marshall, TX. She passed away on October 10th in Hallsville, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents Willard Allen Shirley and Eloise Gage Hartsell; her sister, Vicky Ford; brother, Ronnie Allen Shirley; brother in law Denise Albright
She is survived by her husband Jeff Shaver; daughters, Janet Shaver, Amanda Traywick; Grandson, Jacob Palmer, granddaughter, Kelsey Palmer; Granddaughters, Kennedy Traywick, Kolby Traywick, Kamryn Oney,; great granddaughter, Abigail Palmer; siblings Lou Ann Pool, Tommy Shirley, Kathy Albright; brother in law, Tommy Pool, sister in law Michelle Shirley, Debra Shirley; nieces and nephews, Tori Rouse, Taylor Pool, Crystal Welch, Dakota Shirley, Katherine Bates, Cheryl Harrell, Shane Ford, Misty hirley, Summer Gerbhart; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Tuesday October 13, 2020 beginning at 4 pm.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.

