Wilma Simmons Holland

After graduation from Harleton High School, Wilma met the love of her life, Doctor Bob Holland. They were married on November 30, 1947. They had three children: Phyllis Lee, Ronald Lindsay and Margaret Joyce. Wilma and Bob spent almost thirty years in Crane, Texas. Bob worked in the oilfields for H L Hunt. Wilma was employed as a bookkeeper for Bob Wall Chevrolet.
Wilma and Bob retired to Longview in March 1987. They were active members at Greggton First Baptist Church and volunteered at Good Shepherd Hospital for over twenty years.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 73 years, and her three brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Barton of Wylie, son Ronald Holland and his wife Jan of Colleyville, and daughter Margaret Blakeley and her husband Alan of Carrollton. Her six grandchildren included Heidi (Greg) Parker, Heather (Leon) Skrivanek, Holland Barton, Lindsay (Bobby) Little, Brandon Blakeley and Brooke Blakeley and 11 great-grandchildren.
On December 12, 2020, a private graveside service was held under the direction of Rader Funeral Home and led by Mark Lasseter. Burial was conducted at Center Cemetery in Harleton, Texas.
The family would like to thank Don and Brenda McMullen and Steve and Melanie Pirtle, all of Longview, for their many years of love and attention to their mother.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Wilma’s memory to Greggton First Baptist Church.
