Wilson M. Dickson, Sr.
KILGORE — Wilson M. Dickson, 101, of Kilgore, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Longview, Texas.
Wilson was born on November 20, 1919, in the Danville Community to Starr and Maria Dickson. He attended public school in Longview, Texas. He received a B.S. in Business from Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches. He left SFA to join the Navy, where he received training at Columbia in NYC and Cornell in Ithaca, NY. He served aboard LS51, in the Pacific and his ship was responsible for the demolition of Ft. Drum in Manila Bay.
Wilson met his wife of 71 years, Barbara Jo Damuth on a double date and together they raised 4 children: Mitchell, Deborah, Becky and Barbara Ann. He was an avid hunter of quail, turkey and deer. He owned Dickson Construction in Kilgore and was still doing small projects when he was 100 years old. He loved studying his family genealogy, reading books on WWII and playing 42. He enjoyed catching up with the local news on his daily runs to the Post Office and hardware store. He could be found each afternoon at 3pm sharp playing shoot the moon with his wife and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dickson of Kilgore, sisters, Kathryn Dean and Louise Sims of Kilgore, son and daughter- in- law, Mitch and Dora Dickson of Longview, daughter Deborah Dickson of Austin, daughter and son- in- law, Becky and Jimmy Tupman of Seminole, and daughter and son- in- law, Barbara and Jerry Watkins of Kilgore. He is also survived by his pride and joy, 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Starr and Maria Dickson, his brother Edward Dickson and his granddaughter Samantha Watkins, all of Kilgore.
Due to Covid, the family held a private graveside service.
