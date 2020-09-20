Wilson Zane Strong
GILMER — Graveside service for Wilson Zane Strong, 90, of Gilmer will be 10:00 AM, Friday, September 18, 2020, at Center Cemetery in Harleton, with Brother Jerry Don Jones officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Wilson passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Longview.
Wilson was born January 14, 1930 in James, Texas to Hershel and Helen (Wagner) Strong. Wilson was a veteran of the US Air Force who served during the Korean War. He was retired from LeTourneau in Longview, having worked there for 40 years as an equipment manufacturer. Wilson was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church and the Ashland Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed flying, working in his green house and spending time with family and friends.
Wilson is survived by his son, Jeffery Zane Strong, step-sons; Danny Linder and David Linder, daughters; Jenny Lynn Ferrante, Christina Lee McCormick, Elizabeth Joy McGee, sister Virginia Strong Griffith, three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Mavis Nadine Strong.

