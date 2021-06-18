Windell “Windy” Doddy
HUGHES SPRINGS — Professor Windell Rudolph Doddy was born on June 07, 1954. He graduated from Daingerfield High School in 1972. He graduated with honors from Jarvis Christian College in 1978 with a degree in Sociology and went on to earn a masters degree from East Texas State University in 1976. He began teaching at Jarvis Christian College in 1978 and moved to Northeast Texas Community College in 1999 where he taught until retirement in 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Ray and Merlene G. Daddy; grandparents, Jummie and Ruth Gholston (Hamilton), Nathaniel and Semmie Daddy; brother, Robert Earl Peters; sister-in-law, Katie Peters; and sister, Semia Young.
He left to mourn, his loving wife, Lenora; his son, Kelvin Brown; his sister, Marine Brown Lawton(Wilbert); his brother, Robin Ray Daddy (Jeanette); his sister April Hanson; his brother-in-law, Victor Young; and a granddaughter; his aunts, Peggy Daddy, Doretha Mizell ,and Willie Jane Stern; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, friends and colleagues.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Northeast Texas Community College Auditorium. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Mr. Doddy will lie in state from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday at the the funeral home.
