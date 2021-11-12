Winifred J. Kaetzel
LONGVIEW — Winnie Kaetzel, (Winifred June), age 87, passed into the presence of her beloved Lord and Savior on 6 November 2021 at home. She and her husband Ollie had five children: Thomas (Sherry), Sharon (Bryan), Jonathan (Karen Sue), Barbara (Kevin), and Becca (Joel). They have sixteen grandchildren and twelve (+) great grands. Winnie and Ollie served as missionaries with the Christian and Missionary Alliance in Laos during the Vietnam War. Until the very end Winnie kept her mind and body busy teaching the Bible and sewing. She never sat passively on the sidelines. She loved her Jesus and left behind a legacy of prayer. She earnestly sought to fulfill the instructions from her life verse John 15:16 “You didn’t choose me, but I’ve chosen and commissioned you to go into the world to bear fruit...” (TPT).
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Oakland Heights Baptist Church on 13 November 2021 at 10am.
