Winnie Sustaire Tully
KILGORE — Winnie Sustaire Tully, age 87, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Kilgore, Texas. She was born on March 27, 1933 in Winnsboro, Texas.
Mrs. Tully was preceded in death by her parents, William Ray and Tillie Wilcox Sustaire, and her two sons, Orval L. and William A. Roberts.
Winnie is survived by her daughter, Elaine McCormick of League City; her brother, Jerry Sustaire of Emory; and her favorite cousin, Larry Proctor of Kilgore. She will be fondly remembered by 9 grandchildren, Michael Roberts, Kimberly Roberts, Teresa Miller, Kristie Carpenter, Brandon Day, Clayton McCormick, Parker McCormick, Justin Roberts, and Joseph Mendoza; 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons.
Winnie was a powerful personality in a tiny package. She worked in the banking industry for over 30 years, before retiring and working for the City of Longview library. In her spare time, Winnie loved to DANCE and often frequented the Gilmer hotspots with her friends. She told exciting stories, shared a lifetime of wisdom, and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A small service and viewing will he held from 6 to 8 o’clock p,m, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. She will be laid to rest with her mother at Greenwood Cemetery in Hopkins County.
Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Winnsboro FFA, 634 South Post Oak Street, Winnsboro, Texas 75494-5369.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
