Winona Kelley Smith
LONGVIEW — Winona Kelley Smith passed peacefully in her home on May 1, 2020 about 12:20pm, at the age of 94.
Winona Rhea Kelley was born in Amarillo Texas in 1925, daughter of Cecil Warden Kelley and Winnie Izola Golightly.
She attended Amarillo High School, and worked at the Amarillo Army Airfield during World War II, where she met her husband, Oswald B. Smith, at a USO dance.
She lived through the Great Depression, West Texas dust bowls, and World War II.
They married in 1945, and lived in Amarillo, Kingsville, Oklahoma City, Baton Rouge, Irving, Denton, Tulsa, Friendswood, Graham, and retired in Longview. She was a 30 year plus resident of Longview.
She is survived by her two sons, Scot Smith of Tulsa, and Steve Smith of Houston, a sister, Nita Carroll of Cleburne, a grandson, Benjamin Dees Smith of Tulsa, and two great grandsons, Elijah Miller and Josiah Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, O.B. Smith, Jr., her brother C.W. Kelley, Jr., and her grandson, Samsun Dees Smith.
She worked as a professional secretary for several companies including NASA (Soyuz Mission) and Gulf Oil, and also as a housewife.
Winona will be cremated, and buried in Myrtle Cemetery, Ennis, TX beside her husband.
