Winsell Cazonne Coleman M. Ed.
LONGVIEW — Services for Winsell C. Coleman M.Ed. will be held July 22, 2023 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 12 p.m. There will be a ceremony service prior to funeral service by The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Q Beta at 12 (noon) at the church, Omega Psi Phi fraternity in charge.
Winsell was born May 20, 1952 to the late Roy D. Coleman and Annie Pearl Coleman Williams. He graduated in 1970 from Mary C. Womack High School and at later from Stephen F. Austin State University, where he received his Bachelor and Master degrees. He was a member of The Omega Psi Phi Q Beta Fraternity Inc. Stephen F. Austin and The Eta Chi local chapter in Longview. Winsell was the president of the local NAACP Longview Branch 6197.
He departed this life on July 7, 2023 at Mother Frances Tyler, TX. Viewing Friday, July 21, 2023, 1pm-6pm at Stanmore Funeral Home.
