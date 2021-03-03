Winston Albert Williams
OAKLAND, CA FORMERLY OF LONGVIEW — Winston Albert Williams, 93, was a longtime resident of Oakland, California, peacefully passed away at home on February 14, 2021.
Winston Williams was one of three grandsons to the late Professor Ned E Williams and Ada Williams. Professor Ned E. Williams was one of the founders of the Gregg County Training School where he was a principal for 57 years. In 2010, a Ned E. Williams Elementary School was built in Longview and named in Winston’s grandfather’s honor.
Winston was aware that he completed all that was required of him on earth. He was a faithful member of Allen Temple Baptist Church, a father of four, a dedicated educator, a Purple Heart Veteran and a loving husband.
He was born in Longview, Texas and graduated from Prairie View A & M University. He was a Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Berkeley Alumni Chapter. He was called to active duty with the United States Army in 1950. He served as a U. S. Army captain and was wounded twice receiving two Purple Hearts and Bronze Star medals.
In the Oakland Unified School District he served as a teacher at Havenscourt Junior High, a counselor at Woodrow Wilson Junior High, Vice Principal at Castlemont High Schools and Principal at both Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Castlemont High Schools. Winston was the first president of the Oakland Alliance of Black Educators.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years,Tella-Marie, his brother, James N. E. Williams (Barbara), three sons: Winston A. Williams, Jr., (Betty), Gary R. Williams (Diane), Darryl L. Williams (Peggy), Donna J. Williams Gatson (Larry), seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private service to celebrate his life will be held at Fouche Hudson Funeral Home in Oakland, CA. He will be buried at his hometown in Longview, Texas with Citizen’s Funeral Officiating.
