spotlight
Winston Kelly
Winston Kelly
GLADEWATER — Graveside services, for Winston L. Kelly, 86, will be held on Monday, September, 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. at West Mountain Cemetery with Gary McCrary officiating, services under direction of Croley Funeral Home of Gladewater. Mr. Kelly was born September 19, 1932 in Gladewater, TX and died September 12th, 2019 at his home in West Mountain, TX. He married Melba Stanley on July 7, 1951, and they recently celebrated 68 loving years together. He very proudly Served in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1977. Upon his retirement from the U.S. Air Force he owned K&W upholstery for 5 years and was a sales rep for 10 years. He, Melba and Steve did extensive traveling in the United States and his favorite past time was bass fishing with his friend, Bernie Haynes. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Melba, and one son, Steve, the center of he and Melba’s world. Very special family members, Judy Floyd of West Mountain, TX, his nephew Robert Stanley and son Sam of West Mountain, TX. Also Jon Floyd of Nevada, TX, Thomas Floyd of Glendive, MT, and David Scott of Farmersville, TX. Sisters Wanda East of Phoenix, AZ and Ann Perryman of Gladewater, TX . Numerous nieces and nephews. Shara Stanley of Tyler, TX and many friends. Close friends Dwight and Wendy Day of West Mountain. TX. There will be no formal visitation, friends and relatives will be welcome to come and visit in the home he loved so dearly and share memories. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memory of Winston Kelly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.