Wretha Alice Green
LONGVIEW — Wretha Alice Green, 90, of Longview, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022. She was born in Atkins, VA, and moved to Longview with her family in 1950. Wretha married Wesley D. Green of Longview, October 26, 1951. She was an active member of the Longview First Church of Nazarene. When her health began to fail, she attended Woodland Hills Baptist Church with her daughters. She loved painting, gardening, sewing, and cooking delicious meals for her family. Her family will miss the faithful prayers that she prayed for them over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley D. Green of 60 years; her parents, Ernest and Blanch Musser; son, Rev. Charles W. Green; and 4 sisters and a brother.
Wretha is survived by 3 daughters, Debbie Stone (Terry), Mary Ann Thomas (Jeff), Melanie Carroll (Stan), and son, Tracey Green (Tracy); 8 grandchildren: 3 step-grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Nathy Riley of Oregon, Jean Bailey of Texas, and Irene Watson of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Friday, May 6, from 6 to 8 pm. A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 7, at 10 am.
Our heartfelt gratitude is extended to the kind and compassionate staff at Hawkins Creek Assisted Living Memory Care Unit and to the Hospice Care Team of Compass Home Health. Memorials may be made to Woodland Hills Baptist Church (Children’s building fund), 2105 East Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605.
