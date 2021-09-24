Wyoma Marie Langford
WINNSBORO — Our Heavenly Father called another one of his angels home, Wyoma Marie Langford of Gilmer, Texas. Funeral service is scheduled for 3:00 PM Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Little Mound Baptist Church with Bro. Charles Johnson officiating. Interment to follow the service at Little Mound Cemetery. Open casket and viewing prior to the service, 2:00 to 3:00 PM. Wyoma was born was born May 28, 1921 to Marcus Cox and Evie Steelman Cox. She passed away September 18, 2021 in the Hospital in Quitman, Texas. Wyoma met and married the love of her life, Carroll Dean Langford in 1941. Dean preceded her in death January 8, 2001. She was a homemaker and a nurse. Wyoma worked at the Ragland Fenlaw Clinic in Gilmer. Wyoma and Dean were true and faithful members of Little Mound Baptist Church. She was a loving mother to her son, Phil and wife, Sandy, and daughter Carolyn and husband, Orval Lindsey. Wyoma was “Maw Maw” to five grandchildren, Lea Langford, Mark Langford, Corey Lindsey, Brent Lindsey, Amber Martinez, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.