Yetta Levinson Leshin
CORPUS CHRIST, TEXAS — Yetta Levinson Leshin; wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; died at the age of 92 on October 23, 2021.
Yetta was born in Longview, Texas to immigrant parents. Her formative years were wonderful years growing up with cousins in the East Texas Pines. The relationships with those cousins and their spouses continued throughout her 92 years. Until a few days prior to her death, Yetta was still visiting on the telephone with her special cousins.
After graduating from Longview High School, Yetta attended and graduated from the University of Texas. She instilled in her three sons and three of her grandchildren an intense love of the Texas Longhorns.
Soon after graduation from UT, Yetta moved to Houston where she fell in love with Marvin Leshin who would travel every weekend from Robstown to Houston. Yetta and Marvin would have celebrated their 67th anniversary three weeks after Marvin’s death in May 2018. Yetta and Marvin made their loving home in Robstown until 1992 when they moved to Corpus Christi.
Yetta and Marvin had three sons, Richard, Steve and Len. Each of her sons endured the heat, the grain itch and the long hours each summer working in their grain elevator from age eight until graduation from college. Yetta so prized education that she used those summers working in the grain elevator to convince her sons to seek careers in medicine or law.
After Len, the youngest son, left for boarding school, Yetta escaped the empty house by joining Marvin at work each day at South Texas Feed and Seed Company. Yetta’s favorite part of working at the Feed Store was visiting with their longtime customers and handing out candy to children.
Family was critical to Yetta. She was extremely proud of her seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren who knew Yetta as Bubbie. She loved being with her beloved Marvin, her sons and daughters-in-law, her grandchildren and their spouses, and her great grandchildren. Of course, the great grandchildren were the most important and she would always devote her full attention to visit with a great grandchild.
She was also very active in the Sisterhood of B’nai Israel Synagogue in Corpus Christi of which Marvin’s father was a founder. Yetta was also a lifetime member of Hadassah and sponsored her granddaughters as members.
Yetta is survived by Richard and his wife Pam; Steve and his wife Laura; Len and his wife Bobbie; along with his grandchildren Leigh and her husband Jonathan, Chase and his wife Krysten, Lindsay and her husband Todd, Hilary, Maggie and her husband Matt, Nathan, Avi and seven great-grandchildren.
Yetta was buried on October 25, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 4402 Saratoga, Corpus Christi, Texas 78413, Robstown Area Historical Museum, 203 East Main Avenue, Robstown, Texas 78380 and Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place East, Suite 200, Landover, Maryland 20.
Yetta was born in Longview, Texas to immigrant parents. Her formative years were wonderful years growing up with cousins in the East Texas Pines. The relationships with those cousins and their spouses continued throughout her 92 years. Until a few days prior to her death, Yetta was still visiting on the telephone with her special cousins.
After graduating from Longview High School, Yetta attended and graduated from the University of Texas. She instilled in her three sons and three of her grandchildren an intense love of the Texas Longhorns.
Soon after graduation from UT, Yetta moved to Houston where she fell in love with Marvin Leshin who would travel every weekend from Robstown to Houston. Yetta and Marvin would have celebrated their 67th anniversary three weeks after Marvin’s death in May 2018. Yetta and Marvin made their loving home in Robstown until 1992 when they moved to Corpus Christi.
Yetta and Marvin had three sons, Richard, Steve and Len. Each of her sons endured the heat, the grain itch and the long hours each summer working in their grain elevator from age eight until graduation from college. Yetta so prized education that she used those summers working in the grain elevator to convince her sons to seek careers in medicine or law.
After Len, the youngest son, left for boarding school, Yetta escaped the empty house by joining Marvin at work each day at South Texas Feed and Seed Company. Yetta’s favorite part of working at the Feed Store was visiting with their longtime customers and handing out candy to children.
Family was critical to Yetta. She was extremely proud of her seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren who knew Yetta as Bubbie. She loved being with her beloved Marvin, her sons and daughters-in-law, her grandchildren and their spouses, and her great grandchildren. Of course, the great grandchildren were the most important and she would always devote her full attention to visit with a great grandchild.
She was also very active in the Sisterhood of B’nai Israel Synagogue in Corpus Christi of which Marvin’s father was a founder. Yetta was also a lifetime member of Hadassah and sponsored her granddaughters as members.
Yetta is survived by Richard and his wife Pam; Steve and his wife Laura; Len and his wife Bobbie; along with his grandchildren Leigh and her husband Jonathan, Chase and his wife Krysten, Lindsay and her husband Todd, Hilary, Maggie and her husband Matt, Nathan, Avi and seven great-grandchildren.
Yetta was buried on October 25, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 4402 Saratoga, Corpus Christi, Texas 78413, Robstown Area Historical Museum, 203 East Main Avenue, Robstown, Texas 78380 and Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place East, Suite 200, Landover, Maryland 20.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.