Yvonna Jean Pinson
LONGVIEW — Visitation for Yvonna Jean Pinson, of Lake Cherokee will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022, from five until seven in the evening at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A memorial service for her will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2 PM at Chandler Street Church of Christ in Kilgore. After a courageous battle with cancer, Yvon completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Yvon was born on September 6, 1948, in Longview, Texas, to John and Annie Summers. Yvon married the love of her life, Charles Howard Pinson on July 23, 1966. They shared 56 joyful years of marriage and countless memories together. Yvon spent 25 years working as personnel director at JC Penney’s. She took a leave of absence to care for her mother, and soon after retired. She adored her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She loved attending sporting events for her sons and grandchildren where you could always find her pacing the sidelines. Yvon was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles Pinson of Lake Cherokee, son Chuck Pinson and his wife Cheryl, son Paul Pinson and his wife Heather, all of Longview; granddaughters Mallory and Audrey Pinson, grandson Riley Pinson; brother Billy Summers; sisters Joann Reid, Debbie Downing, Terry Akin and Vicky White along with many other nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
She was reunited in heaven with her parents, John and Annie Summers; brothers Jackie Drury, O’Daniel Drury, James Drury and Donny Summers; sisters Opal Cooper and Mickey Boszor.
A special thank you to her loving church family at Chandler Street Church of Christ in Kilgore. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the caring nurses and staff at Texas Oncology - Longview Cancer Center, HeartsWay Hospice and AccentCare.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com.
