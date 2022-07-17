Yvonne Richie
WHITE OAK — Yvonne Richie, 83, formerly of White Oak died peacefully June 22nd 2022 at Vitas Hospice Unit of Carrollton Regional Medical Center in Carrollton, Texas. Born at home in a small oil company lease house between White Oak and Kilgore on November 27th 1938. Yvonne was the fourth child of Albert Irl Richie and his wife Berta Patient Johnson Richie.
The Richie family were early members of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Yvonne attended White Oak schools, from kindergarten through graduation in 1957. She received an Associate degree from Kilgore College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Sam Houston State College.
Yvonne began her career as a Medical Technician which led to a 30 year career with the Veterans Administration Hospital system. Her career led her to live in Delaware, North Carolina, New York, and Virginia, as well as Houston, Dallas and San Antonio in Texas. After retiring she lived in Longview for 15 years where she was very active at New Beginnings Church and the Mixed Nuts Life Group. She moved to Plano in 2018.
Yvonne was a member of Aaron Burleson chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, later transferring to the Mary Shirley McGuire chapter in Plano.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lloyd Clayton Richie and Boyce Weldon Richie, and sister Velma Pauline Cox. She is survived by sisters in law, Edna Lloyd Richie of Wheelock and Gloria Tucker Richie of Longview, nieces Lea Cox Humphreys of Plano, Janet Richie Briley of Cannonsburg PA, Lisa Richie of Longview, nephews Michael Richie of Wheelock, Robert Richie of Conroe, Lloyd Cox of Walnut Springs, and Scott Richie of Lindale.
A memorial service will be held at New Beginnings Church, 2137 E George Richey Road in Longview at 2pm on Saturday July 30th in the Mission House (separate building behind the church) with burial at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom Texas.
