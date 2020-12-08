Zack Fall Mitchell

After the war, he completed his degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A & M and was employed by Stanolind Oil & Gas (later Amoco). In 1947 he met the love of his life, Mary Evelyn Martin. It was love at first sight and after a short courtship they were married on October 3, 1947. They lived in Iraan, Goldsmith, Midland, and Odessa until Zack’s retirement in 1982. They raised two sons, Ronald Hall Mitchell and David Gardiner Mitchell, during their time in West Texas. Upon Zack’s retirement, they returned to the family farm and made their home there until the present time.
Zack was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Longview. He was an avid bird hunter and fisherman, and a devoted family man. Some of his passions included gardening, planting shrubs and trees, building fires in his wood stove, and reading and reciting poetry.
Zack was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers William Gardiner Mitchell, Jr. and Willis Wilson Mitchell, and his sister Mary Ethel Kutzer.
Zack is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Evelyn Martin Mitchell, two sons, Ronald Hall Mitchell and wife Nan of Gregg County, and David Gardiner Mitchell and wife Ginger of Fredericksburg. He is also survived by three grandsons, Matthew Mitchell and wife Gretchen, Dr. Kent Mitchell and wife Grace, and Gabe Mitchell and fiancée April, and nine great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be officiated by Dr. Kent Mitchell at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, December 8 in the Walnut Grove family cemetery on FM 349 in the Elderville/Lakeport community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zack F. (‘42) and Mary E. Mitchell Endowed Scholarship. It is accessible through aggienetwork.com/give. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.