Zella Mae Hash

A beloved member of the Longview community since 1976, Zella served as CFO of the East Texas Council for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse until her retirement in the mid 1990s. She volunteered in a number of capacities at Greggton United Methodist Church over the years, including UMW, Sunday School Leadership, acting as Church Angel, as well as accepting any opportunity to serve or contribute to the church that she loved. Her giving spirit and beautiful smile was known throughout her church.
Zella is survived by her loving husband David Hash of Longview, her son David Hash Jr. of Pearsall, and her daughters Angie Brantley of Longview and Sally Myrick and her husband Dan of Tyler. She is also survived by grandsons Lloyd Daniel Lowe of Los Angles, Skeeter Brantley and his wife Courtney of White Oak, Christopher Myrick and his wife Rouzheen of Los Angeles, David B. Hash of San Antonio, and Dean Myrick of Tyler. Surviving granddaughters are Jamie Reynolds of San Antonio, Siera Gayle Brantley who is in the U.S. Army and currently deployed, Lindsay Holley and her husband Brandon of Austin and great grandchildren Gavin, Landon, and Luke Brantley and Lily Myrick.
She is also survived by four of her eleven siblings, Judy Cross and her husband Lynn of Bluff City, TN, William Smith and his wife Shirley of Piney Flats, TN, John Smith and his wife Paulette of Piney Flats, TN, and Dora Lee Wiley and her husband Ken of Melbourne, FL. Surviving in-laws include David’s siblings Ruth Sills of Longview and Melody Kay Swift of Shelbyville, TN. Zella also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and so many wonderful friends.
A memorial service will be held for Zella at Greggton United Methodist Church in Longview, TX on Saturday, August 17th at 4:00 in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you contribute to her memorial fund at Greggton UMC.
