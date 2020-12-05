Zella McDowell
LONGVIEW — Zella Elizabeth McDowell passed away November 28, 2020. Services will be held grave side at Lakeview Cemetery. where she will be laid beside her husband Elmer Fayne McDowell. Zella McDowell is survived by her son Fayne Arthur McDowell and wife Nicola of Colorado Springs, CO, her daughter Sharon Kay Autrey and husband Kenneth of Kilgore, and son James David McDowell and wife Paula of Forney, TX. She is also survived by 9 grand children and 20 great-grand children and 17 great-great-grand children. Zella was born in Jacksboro, Texas November 6, 1925. She lived most of her 95 years here in Longview. She loved children having taught preschool for over 20 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Greggton. She will be tremendously missed by her family and friends.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Heartbroken': Dudley's Cajun Cafe in Longview closes after 28 years
- Terror, hate-crime counts mulled for Tyler trio in Vegas in 2-state rampage
- Hampton, founder of Papacita's Mexican Restaurant in Longview, dies at 87
- Matthew McConaughey calls virtual BINGO game for Texas senior citizens
- Gregg County judge warns of possible new virus-related restrictions
- Longview restaurant aims to reopen in 2021 after September fire
- Veteran-focused business in Longview opens — and survives — during pandemic
- Man shot, killed at 'party event' in Longview
- ‘God has not left us’: Henderson family overwhelmed with support after house fire
- Asian bistro in Longview adjusts, changes plans amid pandemic
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.