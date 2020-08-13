Zena Ann Griffin
LONGVIEW — Zena Ann Griffin, age 95, of Greggton passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1925, in Longview to Nove and Lek Wood. She was married to Haskell Forest Griffin and he preceded her in death.
Mrs. Griffin lived in Greggton, Texas all her life. She was a housewife and enjoyed her church, flowers, visiting neighbors and making banana nut bread during Christmas.
She is survived by son Haskell Forrest Griffin Jr. and wife Jennifer of Austin, daughter Timmie Mobbs and husband Eddie of Kilgore; grandchildren, Stephanie Gillispie and husband Ed, Gary Mobbs and wife Denise, Russell Simpson, Angela Knetsch and husband Rick, Sandra Griffin Reddock and husband Steven, Sheila Griffin West and husband Jerimiah, Serena Griffin Santana and husband Carlos, Haskell F. Trey Griffin III and wife Kelly, brother Jackie Dean Wood and wife Diane, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 6:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in Longview, Texas.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Fisher Cemetery in Longview, Texas with Wayne Norvell officiating.
Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com
