Zeola Mae Reeves
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services are scheduled for Zeola Mae Reeves, 82, of Longview, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Hallsville. Interment, Memory Park Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, November 19, 2021, 1-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Reeves was born January 8, 1939 in Hallsville, and died November 13, 2021.
