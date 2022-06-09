Zephinah Taylor
LONGVIEW — Services for Mr. Zephinah Taylor, 78 of Longview, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at East Cotton Church of Christ. Interment, Post Oak Union Cemetery. Arrangements are with Craig Funeral Home. Visitation Friday, June 10, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m.
Survivors include: son, Tommie Taylor and daughter, Shenethia Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
