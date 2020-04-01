Carrie Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews, David and Lois Atteberry of Kingwood, TX, Dennis and Sandy Williams of Bend, OR, Doug and Cynthia Williams of Leavenworth, WA, Denise and Tom Diffee of Kirkland, WA, and Diane and Dwight VanInwegen of Bothell, WA. There is no service planned at this time. Those who wish to do so may make memorial donations in memory of Zola to: Education Foundation Gladewater, PO Box 1387, Gladewater, TX. 75647
Zola Izez Johnson
TYLER — Zola Inez Johnson was born March 10, 1921 in Lufkin, Texas to Vernon and Clara Atteberry. Because her father was a Nazarene pastor, they moved often during her youth. She had two sisters, Edith Williams and Theda Gardner and one brother, Alton Atteberry. Her family always called her “Tottie” which was a nickname her father gave her as a child. As a young adult, she lived in Seattle and San Francisco during WWII. In her first marriage, she had two children born in Seattle, WA. Penelope (Penny) was born in 1945 and deceased in 1945. Her daughter, Jacqueline (Jackie) was born in 1947. She came to Gladewater in 1949 to live with her parents and go to Tyler Commercial College. Soon after, she met a young, handsome English teacher named Roy Johnson at a gas station on Hwy 80. They married April 6, 1950. Their son, Mark, was born June 5, 1957. Although Roy had many opportunities to go to bigger school systems, he chose to stay in Gladewater his entire career because he and Zola loved Gladewater so much. Zola held various secretarial jobs throughout the years but her favorite jobs were wife, mother and grandmother. She took great pride in her family and had many wonderful friends. She and Roy built a new home on Lake Gladewater in 2001 where they lived and made wonderful memories for the next nine years. Their son, Mark, died unexpectedly in 2002. After 58 years of marriage, Roy died on September 13, 2008. Zola’s daughter Jackie became her caregiver until her death. Zola was a beautiful, amazing lady and had a great sense of humor. She lived a long life free of health issues until her death March 27 at Azalea Trails Assisted Living in Tyler, TX at the age of 99. She had wonderful friends and incredible caregivers while living there the past five years. She will be buried between her son and husband at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Longview, TX. Zola will live on in our hearts and treasured memories. She is survived by her daughter and husband, Jackie and Wes Ray; granddaughter,
