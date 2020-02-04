MOORE, Okla. — A second suburban Oklahoma City high school student has died after a group of cross-country runners was struck by a pickup truck that authorities say was driven by man whose son was killed in a traffic crash over the weekend, a school official said Tuesday.
Sophomore Yuridia Martinez, who had been hospitalized in critical condition since the Monday crash, has since died, Dustin Horstkoetter, director of safety and security at Moore Public Schools, said. Officials had previously said that senior Rachel Freeman was killed when the truck slammed into members of the school's cross-country team.
Moore police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said authorities believe the students were running on the sidewalk when they were struck. Authorities had previously said they were running along a street outside Moore High School.
Three other students remained hospitalized with injuries. Student Kolby Crum was in critical condition at Oklahoma Children's Hospital, according to spokeswoman April Sandefer, while students Joseph White and Shiloh Hutchinson were in fair condition. Student Ashton Baza was released Monday night.
The ages of the students have not been released.
School Superintendent Robert Romines praised the reaction of students at the scene of the crash.
“Without hesitation or second thought, our students were there with their friends and began life-saving tactics including CPR,” Romines said.