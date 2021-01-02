FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 file photo, Alfre Woodard arrives at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Oklahoma began a centennial remembrance Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 of a once-thriving African American neighborhood in Tulsa decimated by deadly white violence that has received growing recognition during America's reckoning over police brutality and racial violence. Emmy Award-winning actress and Tulsa native Alfre Woodard and U.S. Sen. James Lankford both delivered remarks via video to a small crowd that gathered in chilly, snowy weather at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)