OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiare Jennings hit a leadoff homer and drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma avenged a stunning loss to unseeded James Madison, beating the Dukes 6-3 on Sunday in the Women’s College World Series semifinal.
Nicole May threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Oklahoma (53-3), which will face James Madison again Monday with the winner advancing to face either Florida State or Alabama in the best-of-three championship series.
The rematch and the championship series were pushed back a day because a 2 1/2-hour weather delay Sunday pushed back the start of Sunday’s Florida State-Alabama game. Florida State won 2-0 to force a decisive game.
Sara Jubas hit a three-run homer and Odicci Alexander threw a 118-pitch complete game for James Madison (41-3). Alexander already had complete-game wins over Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State at the World Series.
“It’s always a little bit easier the second — not easier, but you have more knowledge the second time around,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said. “And having never faced her, we were not prepared for what she was bringing.”
Alexander expected the Sooners to be better prepared in the rematch.
“Oklahoma does have a tough offense,” she said. “Facing them twice, I knew it was going to be hard. I knew they were going to put balls in play. They kind of just strung their hits together more than we did.”
Jennings’ double in the seventh scored Rylie Boone, who had opened the inning with a perfectly placed bunt single, to make it 4-3. Kinzie Hansen followed with a two-run homer for the Sooners.
JMU trailed 1-0 in the third when Madison Naujokas hit a ball solidly down the left field line that rolled into foul territory and under a fence for a ground-rule double. Logan Newton, who would have scored if the ball remained playable, was held up at third. The Sooners escaped the inning without allowing a run.
Nicole Mendes tripled to drive in Mackenzie Donihoo and make it 3-0 in the third.
Jubas’ two-out blast tied it in the fourth.
“Sara’s so clutch, so composed, and she loves that moment,” James Madison coach Loren LaPorte said. “She always does really good for us in those moments. Super proud of her.”
James Madison remained confident. The Dukes lost to Missouri in super regionals before taking the winner-take-all third game.
“It just showed us we have the fight and the drive to keep pushing ourselves and to win the third game,” Jubas said. “And so I think we’re going to take that through to this series as well.”
Florida State vs. AlabamaCaylan Arnold and Kathryn Sandercock combined for a shutout and Florida State beat Alabama 2-0 on Sunday in a Women’s College World Series semifinal.
Alabama was unbeaten in the double-elimination format and Florida State had a loss, so Florida State’s victory forced a winner-take-all rematch to determine who will play in the best-of-three championship series.
Because of a weather delay that pushed the start back 2 1/2 hours, the NCAA pushed the deciding game from Sunday to Monday.
Top-seeded Oklahoma will play unseeded James Madison in the other semifinal Monday. The Sooners beat the Dukes 6-3 earlier Sunday, avenging a loss Thursday. Their winner-take-all game also was moved back to Monday. The championship series was moved back a day and will begin Tuesday.
Third-seeded Alabama (52-8) reached the semifinals on the strength of two dynamic performances by pitcher Montana Fouts. Lexi Kilfoyl stepped in on Sunday and pitched admirably, but it wasn’t enough as Alabama’s 20-game win streak was snapped.
Alabama coach Patrick Murphy simply said Kilfoyl gave his team a chance to win. She did — she gave up two runs and struck out nine.
Florida State coach Lonni Alameda wasn’t sure which way Murphy would go.
“I don’t know what they were thinking on that, but I don’t think there’s a whole lot of difference with the two of them,” Alameda said. “I know Montana has been lights out for them. But I know Kilfoyl is good, too. And she kept them right in that ball game.”
The 10th-seeded Seminoles (47-11-1) beat Arizona on Saturday afternoon, then played until after 2 a.m. on Sunday to eliminate Oklahoma State because a weather delay pushed an earlier game back. The Seminoles were back on the field 13 hours later, then faced the delay on Sunday.