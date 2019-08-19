Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., center, listens as Lana Barkawi, left, talks about Israel travel restrictions she has faced during a Monday news conference at the Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., held by Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who talked about Israel’s refusal to allow them to visit the country. Barkawi is a Palestinian-American. Others who have faced travel restrictions also attended the news conference.