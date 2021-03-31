04022021_lnj_oped_gushersdusters

GUSHER: For the appointment of Longview Chief J.P. Steelman as chairman of the Texas Commission on Fire Protection. Steelman, who has served on the commission since 2017, was named chair recently by Gov. Greg Abbott. The commission develops and enforces statewide fire service standards and provides education and assistance to the industry. As chairman, Steelman will be in charge of meetings and helping the commission work through issues as they arise. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position, including teaching at the Kilgore College Fire Academy and serving as regional director for the Northeast Region of the Texas Fire Chiefs Association. Congratulations to Steelman on his appointment, and we know the direction of our state’s fire services is in good hands.
GUSHER: For the success of Longview High School senior Grant Hockenberry, who brought home top honors recently from the Houston Livestock Show. Hockenberry took three dairy cows to the contest and won first in class with two cows; one cow was named overall grand champion; and he won first place in showmanship. He also made school history, as Hockenberry was the first Longview High student to be named grand champion at the Houston show. He also earned scholarship money that he said he will use to attend Texas A&M University to study animal science and nutrition. We wish Hockenberry well as he continues his education.
GUSHER: For Gregg County’s new elections administrator, Jennifer Briggs. Briggs has worked in the office since 2017 with former Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy, who retired Dec. 31. Briggs told us she has plans for improvements she wants to make in the office, including looking for technology that could be used to schedule election workers. She also said she wants to change how elections workers are trained. “I would like to get some of our training on video and have online functionality so people can click on and review portions of the training class remotely,” Briggs said. She has big shoes to fill, as Nealy was the go-to authority on elections in the county for 15 years. We wish Briggs well in her new role.
GUSHER: For the move by state officials to open an online tool to help residents find and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. The Texas Department of State Health Services announced this week it is launching the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler, which will give community members one place to sign up for a vaccine through multiple public health departments. Although local officials as well as Christus Health System have done an excellent job getting the word out about the Longview vaccine hub, as well as offering an easy online way to sign up, this is a valuable tool for Longview-area residents. This new system also addresses the issue of residents with no internet access or with limited access. A phone number, (833) 832-7067, is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to get assistance making an appointment. Community members can create a profile at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov to use the online scheduler.
GUSHER: Speaking of vaccines, kudos to Longview District 3 Councilman Wray Wade for organizing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in his South Longview district. The free event, set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Broughton Recreation Center, is drive-thru with no appointment needed. Wade had put out a call in March requesting vaccine donations for the clinic. He told us Wednesday that C-Trilogy Comprehensive Clinic in Longview has donated 500 shots that will be administered on a first-come, first-service basis. COVID-19 has had a greater impact on community members of color. That’s true across the nation, but true here in Wade’s District 3, which is the home of many Black and Hispanic residents. “This has always been about my efforts to do what I can do to save lives,” Wade said about the clinic. We thank him for his commitment to the health of his constituents.